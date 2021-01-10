TrezarCoin (TZC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $994.00

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. TrezarCoin has a market capitalization of $431,199.56 and approximately $994.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrezarCoin has traded down 35.4% against the dollar. One TrezarCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,822.15 or 0.99831317 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.63 or 0.00373145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00016782 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.45 or 0.00478385 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00148123 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002630 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00033491 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001153 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TrezarCoin Profile

TrezarCoin (TZC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 244,278,200 coins and its circulating supply is 232,278,200 coins. TrezarCoin’s official website is trezarcoin.com . TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TrezarCoin

TrezarCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrezarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrezarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrezarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

