TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TCBK shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 208.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 61,443 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 38.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. 64.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCBK stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.74. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $40.32.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $78.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.33%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

