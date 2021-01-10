Tripio Market Capitalization Hits $2.82 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Tripio has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00041610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00034955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.07 or 0.00316589 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.45 or 0.03772829 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio is a token. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . The official website for Tripio is trip.io

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

