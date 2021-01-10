Trittium Price Hits $0.0297 (TRTT)

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, Trittium has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Trittium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trittium has a market cap of $3.83 million and $17,574.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Trittium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00024119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00110659 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $245.54 or 0.00644945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00061377 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00234837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00060260 BTC.

Trittium Profile

Trittium was first traded on May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. The official website for Trittium is trittium.cc . The official message board for Trittium is medium.com/@trittiumcoin . Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Trittium

Trittium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trittium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trittium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trittium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trittium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trittium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.