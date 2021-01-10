TRON Hits Market Capitalization of $2.37 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, TRON has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and approximately $2.36 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0331 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000079 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000863 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000487 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About TRON

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

