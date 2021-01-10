TRON Hits One Day Volume of $2.18 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. TRON has a market cap of $2.33 billion and approximately $2.18 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TRON has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

