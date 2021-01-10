TROY (TROY) Market Cap Tops $31.74 Million

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One TROY token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. TROY has a market cap of $31.74 million and $1.42 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TROY has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00023638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00109460 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.33 or 0.00611779 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00232030 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00054811 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012542 BTC.

About TROY

TROY’s launch date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,729,108,333 tokens. The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . TROY’s official website is troytrade.com

Buying and Selling TROY

TROY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TROY using one of the exchanges listed above.

