TrueDeck Trading Up 74% Over Last Week (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 25.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 74% higher against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $253,260.93 and approximately $6,056.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00024000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00110650 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.83 or 0.00638760 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00231609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00055089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012830 BTC.

TrueDeck was first traded on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino

TrueDeck can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

