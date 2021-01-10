TrueFeedBack (TFB) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One TrueFeedBack token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bithumb Global and IDEX. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $195,870.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00022181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00112769 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00261442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00061998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00063236 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,658.08 or 0.83794224 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Token Profile

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

