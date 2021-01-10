TrueFlip Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000505 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. TrueFlip has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $446.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00043571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00036807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,507.19 or 0.04009327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.31 or 0.00317392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00014650 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip (TFL) is a token. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.