Truegame One Day Trading Volume Hits $9,428.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Truegame token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $60,682.17 and approximately $9,428.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00041581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00036323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.72 or 0.00317128 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,454.53 or 0.03852816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00014619 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a token. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

