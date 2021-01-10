Truegame (TGAME) Price Up 39.3% This Week

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Truegame has a market capitalization of $62,931.27 and $4,901.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 39.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,735.93 or 0.04376680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.96 or 0.00307490 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00033022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013149 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

TGAME is a token. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

