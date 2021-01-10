TrueUSD Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $145.94 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $274.98 million and $145.94 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 275,031,537 coins. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

