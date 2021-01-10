TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Reaches $0.0246 on Exchanges

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded up 15% against the US dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $162,437.47 and $38.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015232 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009256 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00008359 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001979 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.47 or 0.00485172 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

