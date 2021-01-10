TrustVerse Price Down 18% Over Last 7 Days (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $6.17 million and approximately $418,925.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustVerse token can now be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. In the last week, TrustVerse has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00042689 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,563.98 or 0.04083635 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00035202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.05 or 0.00310844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00014499 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,720,687 tokens. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

