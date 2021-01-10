TTC (TTC) One Day Volume Hits $67.00

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One TTC coin can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, BitForex, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last seven days, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. TTC has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00043159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,743.46 or 0.04372517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.90 or 0.00310731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00033701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013292 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About TTC

TTC (TTC) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Bibox, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

