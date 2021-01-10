TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) Price Hits $0.0379

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. One TwoKeyEconomy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TwoKeyEconomy has a market cap of $985,717.16 and approximately $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TwoKeyEconomy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00043474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.40 or 0.04400108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.73 or 0.00307053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00033068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013163 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Token Profile

TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. TwoKeyEconomy’s official website is 2key.network . TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TwoKeyEconomy

TwoKeyEconomy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TwoKeyEconomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TwoKeyEconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TwoKeyEconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TwoKeyEconomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.