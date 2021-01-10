Typerium (TYPE) Trading Down 62.2% Over Last 7 Days

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Typerium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Typerium has a market cap of $309,701.03 and $27.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Typerium has traded down 62.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00041962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00034859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.25 or 0.00311277 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,266.63 or 0.03676258 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014639 BTC.

Typerium Profile

Typerium is a token. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 tokens. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Typerium is typerium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

