Ubex (UBEX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $24,629.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BitMart, Fatbtc and Hotbit. Ubex has a market cap of $696,660.70 and $24,629.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.19 or 0.00239104 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DefiBox (BOX) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00012578 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,973,553,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,355,935,102 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BTC-Alpha, BitMart, LBank, Hotbit, Bilaxy, YoBit, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

