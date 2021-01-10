Ubricoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.00 (UBN)

Ubricoin (CURRENCY:UBN) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Ubricoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, EtherFlyer and Instant Bitex. In the last seven days, Ubricoin has traded 78.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ubricoin has a market capitalization of $120,605.38 and approximately $10.00 worth of Ubricoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005639 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005875 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000158 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000792 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Ubricoin

UBN is a token. Ubricoin’s total supply is 19,987,431,317 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,337,584,182 tokens. The official website for Ubricoin is ubricoin.ubrica.com . Ubricoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubricoin’s official message board is medium.com/@theubrican_2001

Ubricoin Token Trading

Ubricoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubricoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubricoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubricoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

