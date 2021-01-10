UGAS Market Capitalization Tops $3.34 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 35.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded 131.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. UGAS has a market cap of $3.34 million and $23.45 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00041610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00034955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.07 or 0.00316589 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.45 or 0.03772829 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00014913 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

