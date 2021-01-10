UGAS (UGAS) Trading Up 125% Over Last 7 Days

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 26% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. UGAS has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and $26.57 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS token can now be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded up 125% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00043057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,740.14 or 0.04394268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.33 or 0.00306397 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00033281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013302 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

