Ultragate (ULG) Trading 33.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. Ultragate has a market capitalization of $40,628.33 and approximately $557.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultragate has traded down 33.6% against the dollar. One Ultragate coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultragate alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00274348 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00026127 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ultragate Profile

Ultragate (ULG) is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 10,246,050 coins. Ultragate’s official website is www.ultragate.net

Ultragate Coin Trading

Ultragate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultragate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultragate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultragate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultragate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.