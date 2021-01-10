Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.58.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of TSE:UNS opened at C$7.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.12. Uni-Select Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.90 and a 12-month high of C$13.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$326.38 million and a PE ratio of -4.29.

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$526.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$495.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.420533 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO)

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

