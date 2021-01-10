Unibright Trading 27.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Unibright has a market capitalization of $93.36 million and $1.96 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unibright token can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001590 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00109147 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.21 or 0.00623890 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.81 or 0.00232649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00054588 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 tokens. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

