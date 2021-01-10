UNICORN Token Reaches Market Cap of $36,755.74 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $36,755.74 and approximately $99.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UNICORN Token has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. One UNICORN Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and Hoo.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015616 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 52.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000097 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002301 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm

UNICORN Token Token Trading

UNICORN Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hoo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

