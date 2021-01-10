Unifi Protocol DAO Hits Market Capitalization of $18.35 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $18.35 million and $7.75 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 30.9% against the dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can currently be bought for $6.78 or 0.00016946 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,706,576 tokens. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

