Unification Price Reaches $0.0064 (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last week, Unification has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. One Unification token can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DigiFinex and BitForex. Unification has a total market cap of $220,303.85 and $9,816.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00024201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00110995 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00065927 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00238992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00061401 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,633.95 or 0.87189079 BTC.

About Unification

Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 tokens. The official website for Unification is unification.com . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation

Buying and Selling Unification

Unification can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

