Unification Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,793.00 (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. Unification has a market cap of $235,997.77 and $9,793.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unification token can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, DigiFinex and IDEX. During the last week, Unification has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00109147 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $246.21 or 0.00623890 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.81 or 0.00232649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00054588 BTC.

About Unification

Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 tokens. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND . Unification’s official website is unification.com . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation

Buying and Selling Unification

Unification can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

