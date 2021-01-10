UniLayer (LAYER) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $177,374.00

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. UniLayer has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $177,374.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLayer token can now be bought for $0.0750 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, UniLayer has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00022181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00112769 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00261442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00061998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00063236 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,658.08 or 0.83794224 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,136,943 tokens. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

Buying and Selling UniLayer

UniLayer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

