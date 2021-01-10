Uniswap Price Hits $6.08 (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Uniswap has a market cap of $1.64 billion and approximately $1.74 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $6.08 or 0.00015320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 18.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000097 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,589,543 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Uniswap

Uniswap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

