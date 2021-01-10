Uniswap Price Reaches $5.90 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and approximately $2.36 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $5.90 or 0.00015638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 53.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000096 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002140 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,772,720 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni

Uniswap Token Trading

Uniswap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

