United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.15. United States Cellular posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 105%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.67. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. United States Cellular’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USM. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of USM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.41. The company had a trading volume of 154,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,723. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USM. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in United States Cellular by 87.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 32.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 120.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 311.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

