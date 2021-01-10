Universa Price Tops $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 58.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Universa has a total market capitalization of $14.98 million and approximately $120,712.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universa token can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Universa has traded 68.6% higher against the dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00043205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,713.37 or 0.04327983 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00036092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $127.18 or 0.00321253 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014482 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Universa is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,160,240,003 tokens. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Universa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

