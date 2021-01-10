Universe (UNI) Trading 14.6% Higher Over Last Week

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Universe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Crex24. Universe has a total market capitalization of $121,903.35 and $11.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Universe has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Universe alerts:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universe Profile

Universe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 99,150,456 coins and its circulating supply is 87,950,456 coins. Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw . The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw . Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.