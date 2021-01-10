UnlimitedIP (UIP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $298,973.00

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 4% higher against the dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $298,973.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00042877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,616.05 or 0.04223034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00035464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.88 or 0.00318486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014473 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) is a token. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

