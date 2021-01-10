Unobtanium Price Hits $62.84 (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for approximately $62.84 or 0.00158857 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Unobtanium has a market cap of $12.77 million and approximately $3,403.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,555.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.42 or 0.01464829 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00043942 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001830 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 67.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 203,274 coins. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars.

