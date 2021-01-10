Unobtanium Price Tops $58.94 on Exchanges (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Unobtanium coin can currently be purchased for $58.94 or 0.00171058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unobtanium has a total market capitalization of $11.98 million and $411.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unobtanium has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unobtanium alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,454.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.29 or 0.01417195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.80 or 0.00553768 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00052654 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001943 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 203,276 coins. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unobtanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unobtanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.