UNUS SED LEO Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $18.71 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00003650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.65 or 0.00445113 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.