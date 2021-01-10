Upfiring Price Tops $0.0415 on Top Exchanges (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Upfiring has a total market cap of $996,143.62 and $87,861.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Upfiring token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00043661 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001296 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000042 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 7,681.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00021049 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002866 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002646 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars.

