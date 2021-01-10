Uquid Coin One Day Volume Reaches $7.03 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for about $4.64 or 0.00012710 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $46.44 million and approximately $7.03 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00042022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00035500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.07 or 0.00320372 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.50 or 0.03761432 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00014038 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00014892 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

