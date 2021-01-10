Uquid Coin (UQC) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $5.12 or 0.00012881 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Exrates, Livecoin and CoinExchange. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $51.21 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,768.21 or 0.04447482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.78 or 0.00308832 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00033391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013229 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OOOBTC, IDAX, TOPBTC, Exrates, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

