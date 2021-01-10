USDJ (USDJ) Market Capitalization Reaches $14.99 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.99 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00023850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00109131 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.48 or 0.00637568 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00233123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00055337 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s total supply is 15,029,714 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

USDJ Token Trading

USDJ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

