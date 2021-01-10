USDK (USDK) Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. One USDK token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.69 million and approximately $298.13 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00023917 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00109846 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.39 or 0.00637135 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00065338 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00230426 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,725.86 or 0.89433995 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinall and OKCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

