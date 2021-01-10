USDQ (USDQ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $132.00

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. One USDQ token can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00002619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, USDQ has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDQ has a market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $132.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00043079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001278 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002875 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00012903 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ (CRYPTO:USDQ) is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,523,007 tokens. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

