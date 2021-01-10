USDQ (USDQ) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $129.00

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. One USDQ token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, USDQ has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. USDQ has a total market capitalization of $5.53 million and $129.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00044719 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001322 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000045 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00021133 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002895 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013264 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,523,007 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund . The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

