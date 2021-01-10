USDX [Lighthouse] Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $627,196.67 and $1,244.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,669.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.48 or 0.01488490 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00043687 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008914 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001337 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00158945 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

USDX [Lighthouse] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

