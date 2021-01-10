USDX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,201.00 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005634 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002506 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006059 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 666.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002982 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000807 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

Buying and Selling USDX

USDX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

