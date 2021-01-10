Utrust Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 37.4% against the US dollar. Utrust has a market capitalization of $86.15 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00042710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.22 or 0.04302276 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00034108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.00309137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014518 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust is a token. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.