V-ID 1-Day Volume Tops $8.26 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar. One V-ID token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get V-ID alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00042395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00036697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,548.93 or 0.04015750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.34 or 0.00330134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00014409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00014552 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.